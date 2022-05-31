Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.75.

ABEO stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

