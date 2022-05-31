Zacks Investment Research Lowers Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.44.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.