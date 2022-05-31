Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.12.

SCRYY stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

