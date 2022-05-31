Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.