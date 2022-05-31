Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

MNRL stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.