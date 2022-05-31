Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HPK stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

