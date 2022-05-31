Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TIG. StockNews.com started coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.65. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Steven B. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 17,400 shares of company stock worth $74,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

