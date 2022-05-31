Zano Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Zano has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $87,922.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,083.52 or 0.99912813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00195616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00084940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00116353 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00199387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033024 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,217,185 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,685 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.