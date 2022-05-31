Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00295863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00070440 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.