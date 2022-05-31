Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $422.19 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $686.18 million and $422.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,145,895,596 coins and its circulating supply is 12,854,428,443 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

