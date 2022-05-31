Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

