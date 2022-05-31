Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $11,159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,796,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,606,000 after buying an additional 1,415,908 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.