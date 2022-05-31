Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $11,159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,796,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,606,000 after buying an additional 1,415,908 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
