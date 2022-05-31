Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $864,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Yum China were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

