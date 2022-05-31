Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.85 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $520.55 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.