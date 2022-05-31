Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 17,797 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,268 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $82,751,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 651,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

