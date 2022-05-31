Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406,956 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $216.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

