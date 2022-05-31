Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $10.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

