-$0.07 EPS Expected for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

HSTO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Histogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HSTO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 18,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,227. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the second quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

