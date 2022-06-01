-$0.34 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.