$1.22 EPS Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

