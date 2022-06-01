$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

KEYS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.73. 11,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.