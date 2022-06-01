$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 67,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,767. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

