$1.66 EPS Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.73. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,249,000 after purchasing an additional 552,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

