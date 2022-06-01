11,497 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 630,670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 159,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.