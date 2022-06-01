$117.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will announce $117.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the lowest is $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $124.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $465.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $469.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $468.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $117.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

BSET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.