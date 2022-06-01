$139.26 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post $139.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.29 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $122.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $560.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.73 million to $568.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $630.79 million, with estimates ranging from $610.57 million to $649.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 179,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,070. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EVO Payments by 14,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.