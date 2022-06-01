1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
DIBS opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
