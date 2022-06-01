$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.09. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $8,164,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 316.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.73. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.