$200.80 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce $200.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.69 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $188.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $806.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.72 million to $819.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $837.38 million, with estimates ranging from $792.70 million to $870.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 3,048,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.