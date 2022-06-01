23,029 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 71,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.75. 209,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,168,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.