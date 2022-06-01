$287.78 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $287.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.62 million and the highest is $290.56 million. LendingTree posted sales of $270.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

TREE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,792. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LendingTree by 19.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in LendingTree by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

