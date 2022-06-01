29,470 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. 11,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

