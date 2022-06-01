2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. William Blair cut 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.09.

2U stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $718.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of 2U by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 2U by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of 2U by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.