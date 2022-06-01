$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.15 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $24.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. The company had a trading volume of 587,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $343,246,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

