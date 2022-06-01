474,900 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 474,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

