500 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.29 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $509.55 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.