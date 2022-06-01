$519.57 Million in Sales Expected for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to post sales of $519.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.53 million. RumbleON reported sales of $168.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 152,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,529 shares of company stock valued at $507,625 in the last 90 days. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

