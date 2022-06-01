$621.32 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will announce $621.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $611.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $628.00 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of IBP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. 203,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

