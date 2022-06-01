AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,024 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.7% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.42. 85,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.