Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will post $277.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.39 million and the lowest is $276.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $252.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.36. The company had a trading volume of 247,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,283. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average is $305.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

