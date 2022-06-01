Aclarion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACON) Quiet Period To Expire on June 1st

Aclarion’s (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 1st. Aclarion had issued 2,165,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $9,417,750 based on an initial share price of $4.35. During Aclarion’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ACON traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 78,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,848. Aclarion has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.05.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

