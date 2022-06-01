Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.36.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.