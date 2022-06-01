Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

