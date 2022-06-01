Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $172.86 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.