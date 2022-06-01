Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Agfa-Gevaert in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at 4.29 on Wednesday. Agfa-Gevaert has a twelve month low of 3.55 and a twelve month high of 4.29.

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

