Aidos Kuneen Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $272,357.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,513.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.50 or 0.06022564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00212321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.00631565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00658531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00073604 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.