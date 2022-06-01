Aion (AION) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,171.34 or 0.99870763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00204331 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00090409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00114260 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00202498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00034023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

