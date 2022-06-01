Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

