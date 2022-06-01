Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,499,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EADSY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($182.80) to €180.00 ($193.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.86.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.