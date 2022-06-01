Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

