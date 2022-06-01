Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.18 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 147.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NYSE ARE opened at $165.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $156.94 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

